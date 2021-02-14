ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

NZ vs Aus: Guptill to pass fitness test, Allen named as standby for T20Is

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Auckland, Feb 14 (IANS) Finn Allen has been named as a standby for injured Martin Guptill in the 13-man New Zealand squad for the five-match T20I series beginning February 22.

Guptill, who has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, will be undergoing a fitness test and upon clearing it, will be in fray to play as an opening batsman.

Allen finished as the Super Smash’s highest run-getter, scoring 512 runs. He will be a direct replacement at the top of the Black Caps line-up should Guptill fail a fitness test in Christchurch this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finn’s been in outstanding form and he’s certainly an exciting talent,” selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement.

“Martin’s our incumbent opener and our highest T20 international runscorer so we’re backing him to do the job at the top of the order, but he will need to prove his fitness, and it’s good to know we have a ready replacement in Finn on standby.”

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Hamish Bennett, Finn Allen (standby)

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGurpreet Singh wins 50km race walk event in National C'ships
Next article2nd Test: Injured Pujara not on field, Mayank comes in as substitute
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Modi catches fleeting view of 'interesting' Ind-Eng 2nd Test

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon caught a fleeting view of the "interesting" second Test between India and...

2nd Test: Ashwin bags five as England bundle out for 134

England set new record for highest Test total without conceding extras

Race Walking National: Rawat (35km), Gurpreet (50km) win gold (Lead)

2nd Test: Ashwin, Rohit put India in command on Day Two...

2nd Test: Eng lose top 4, including Root, after Ind finish...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021