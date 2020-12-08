World Sports

NZ vs WI: Roach, Dowrich out of second Test

By IANS
Wellington, Dec 8 (IANS) West Indies will be without premier fast bowler Kemar Roach and wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich when they take on New Zealand in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the Basin Reserve.

Both are set to return to the Caribbean: Roach due to the death of his father, and Dowrich for personal reasons, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Roach had returned with figures of 3/114 in the first Test, which the Black Caps won by an innings and 134 runs at the Seddon Park. Wicketkeeper Dowrich suffered a hand injury on the first day of match and did not bat in either innings.

Joshua Da Silva, 22, has been added to the 14-man squad and is in line to make his international debut as Dowrich’s replacement behind the stumps.

Shimron Hetmyer is still under “concussion protocols” after a blow to his head in the second T20I, while Keemo Paul is “being treated for a groin injury”, reported Cricbuzz while quoting a Cricket West Indies media release.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Roston Chase (vice-capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul

