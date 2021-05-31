NZ will have edge over India in WTC final: Brendon McCullum

Adv.

London, May 31 (IANS) The English conditions would give New Zealand a slender advantage over the Virat Kohli-led India in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from June 18 in Southampton, former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum said on Monday.

“The match practice that New Zealand are going to have leading into the final could just tilt it in their way. I think it’s going to be close. Just as New Zealand respects India, as a fan, I will respect India, knowing how good they are and the fighting spirit they have,” McCullum told Sports Today.

“I think we are in for a ripping World Test Championship final. May the best team win and the best game,” said the former wicketkeeper-batsman, who played 101 Tests and a member of the triple Test centurions’ club.

“I think 60-40 in favour of New Zealand. It’s going to be close.”

While the 20-member New Zealand squad is in England preparing for the two-Test series against the hosts before the WTC final, the Indian team is currently in quarantine in Mumbai.

Following the WTC final, India will also play a five-Test series against England in August-September.

–IANS

akm/qma