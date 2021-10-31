Oct 31, 1987: Chetan Sharma picked first-ever cricket World Cup hat-trick vs Kiwis

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) This day, 34 years ago, India’s Chetan Sharma scripted history by becoming the first bowler to take a World Cup hat-trick. This was also the first instance of an Indian taking a hat-trick in any format of the game.

The right-arm pacer achieved the feat during India’s last Group stage match against New Zealand in Nagpur on October 31, 1987 when during the 42nd over, he dismissed Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield on three successive deliveries at a crucial juncture in the game.

New Zealand had won the toss and opted to bat first and the match looked competitive with the Kiwis at 182/5 before Sharma’s heroics made it 182/8 and the visitors could only muster 221/9 from their 50 overs.

Sharma finished with figures of 10-2-51-3.

The former Indian pacer last played for India in 1994 and became a commentator later on.

He played 23 Tests and 65 ODI’s for India, picking-up 61 and 67 wickets respectively. He is now chairman of the selection committee.

Interestingly, India will take on New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 clash later on Sunday in Dubai. It is an important match for both the sides to win as they have lost their previous matches respectively.

