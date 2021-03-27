ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table after the second ODI on Friday.

India have played five matches, won two and lost three to garner 19 points. They lost one point due to slow over rate.

Their opponents in the ongoing series England lead the table with 40 points just like Australia although the European team is ahead of its arch-rivals on net run-rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand are third while Afghanistan are fourth, both on 30 points after playing three matches each.

Bangladesh (30), West Indies (30) and Pakistan (20) occupy the 5th, 6th and 7th positions while Zimbabwe, Ireland and Sri Lanka are on 9th, 10th and 11th respectively.

The ODI Super League, competed among 13 nations, will decide the teams that qualify for the ODI World Cup to be held in India in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will not affect India’s fortunes. They are already assured to play since they host the 50-over tournament.

The top seven teams in the table, as on March 31, 2023, as well as India will make it to the World Cup.

The remaining — or the bottom — five teams will fight it out in a qualifying tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teams plays a three-match series against eight other teams, meaning they have to play 24 ODIs in the period which will be part of the Super League. Four of these series have to be away and four have to be home.

A win carries 10 points, a tie/ no result/ abandoned match carries five points while there are no points for a loss.

This is the second series India are playing, having lost their first in November, 2020 to Australia.

The Super League is scheduled to start on May 1, 2020 and end on March 31, 2022. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the league to start on July 30, 2020 and end on March 31, 2023.

–IANS

kh/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCSK's Gaikwad hopes Dhoni's advice in 2020 IPL helped
Next article3rd ODI: India need early wickets in ODI series decider (Preview)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

3rd ODI: India need early wickets in ODI series decider (Preview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 27 (IANS) India and England will lock horns in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) which will decide the winner...
Read more
Sports

CSK's Gaikwad hopes Dhoni's advice in 2020 IPL helped

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings' young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said on Saturday that team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's advice to him...
Read more
Sports

A do-or-die Olympic qualifying battle for Indian rowers: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) When the nine-member national team competes in the upcoming World Rowing Asian Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates