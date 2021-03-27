ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League table after the second ODI on Friday.

India have played five matches, won two and lost three to garner 19 points. They lost one point due to slow over rate.

Their opponents in the ongoing series England lead the table with 40 points just like Australia although the European team is ahead of its arch-rivals on net run-rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand are third while Afghanistan are fourth, both on 30 points after playing three matches each.

Bangladesh (30), West Indies (30) and Pakistan (20) occupy the 5th, 6th and 7th positions while Zimbabwe, Ireland and Sri Lanka are on 9th, 10th and 11th respectively.

The ODI Super League, competed among 13 nations, will decide the teams that qualify for the ODI World Cup to be held in India in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will not affect India’s fortunes. They are already assured to play since they host the 50-over tournament.

The top seven teams in the table, as on March 31, 2023, as well as India will make it to the World Cup.

The remaining — or the bottom — five teams will fight it out in a qualifying tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teams plays a three-match series against eight other teams, meaning they have to play 24 ODIs in the period which will be part of the Super League. Four of these series have to be away and four have to be home.

A win carries 10 points, a tie/ no result/ abandoned match carries five points while there are no points for a loss.

This is the second series India are playing, having lost their first in November, 2020 to Australia.

The Super League is scheduled to start on May 1, 2020 and end on March 31, 2022. However, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the league to start on July 30, 2020 and end on March 31, 2023.

–IANS

kh/ash