Odisha FC announce Peyton as interim head coach

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Former assistant coach Gerald Peyton will replace his former boss Stuart Baxter as head coach at Odisha FC till the end of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

Odisha had earlier announced the sacking of Baxter after the Brit used an offensive analogy of rape while talking about referees not giving his team penalties.

“I am going to go with a lot of hardwork that’s been done already by myself and Stuart (Baxter). I am going to carry on and try and win as many games as possible with the young players, with the team that we have and the way we have been playing,” said Peyton.

“My job is to make sure that we show fight, resolve and pride everytime we step onto that pitch. Hopefully, we can give the fans a lot of good things to be proud of as we have been grateful for their support so far,” he further added.

Odisha are placed last on the league table with just one win from 14 matches.

