Odisha FC sign Indian defender Lalruatthara

Bhubaneswar, June 8 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC have completed the signing of 26-year-old India defender Lalruatthara ahead of the eighth season of the tournament.

The Mizoram footballer, who represented Kerala Blasters FC until last season, signed a two-year deal with the Bhubaneswar-based side with the option of extending it by a year.

Lalruatthara started his professional career with Aizawl FC in 2015 and was a part of their I-League title-winning side. He then signed for the Kerala Blasters in 2017 and was the ISL Emerging Player of the Season in his maiden appearance in the league.

Lalruatthara has represented India at the senior and under-23 level.

“I look forward to representing the club by giving my best. I am thrilled to play under a new system, coach, staff and am excited to learn new things to improve my game. I am looking forward to playing with some familiar faces and as a team, to take Odisha FC to new heights,” Lalruatthara said after the signing.

Odisha FC CEO Rohan Sharma said, “I love his defensive versatility and think he can add a lot to our defence. I know he is eager to prove. He’s a national team quality defender and he will have ample opportunities to prove it at OFC.”

–IANS

