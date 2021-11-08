Odisha to host first National Yogasana Championships from Nov 11-13

- Advertisement -

Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (IANS) After successfully hosting several hockey and other sporting events, Odisha is now going to host the first Physical National Yogasana Championships, officials said on Monday.

Organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF), in association with the Odisha government, the championships will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 11 to 13.

Over 500 bright and young Yogasana athletes from 30 states will participate in the event.

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said, “Inspired by the great success of nurturing Indian hockey and other indigenous sports, we now see huge potential in promoting and nurturing Yogasana as a sport. We are confident that India’s first Physical National Yogasana Championships will be a step forward in producing the next generation of world-class Yogasana athletes.”

NYSF President Udit Sheth said, “With this first championships, we are all poised to create great coaches, curriculum and electronic scoring system to benefit the sport in India and globally. At this first championships, we are expecting to create a ranking system and a proper competition calendar for our athletes.”

–IANS

bbm/arm