ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Odisha to host Indian Women's League football

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Odisha will host the Indian Womens League (IWL), but the dates will be announced later, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian football has been trying to restart on-field sporting action. It all started with the I-League qualifiers, followed by the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League. ISL and I-League are currently being played.

Indian women’s football has also had its fair exposure at the international stage in recent times with the senior India team assembling for a two-month long training camp on December 1 in Goa, followed by three matches in Turkey, against Serbia, Russia and Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIFF appreciated the Odisha government providing its stadia and training facilities to the national teams across age groups, for both men and women, to train.

“Over the years, the tournament [Indian Women’s League] has provided the platform for a lot of budding footballers to showcase their talent and provide them the option of taking up football as a career,” said AIFF president Praful Patel.

India are scheduled to host the AFC women’s Asian Cup next year, which will be followed by the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup, scheduled next year. The IWL will provide an opportunity for the scouts to unearth new talent for the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

qma/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShooting trials in Bhopal deferred due to surge in Covid cases
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shooting trials in Bhopal deferred due to surge in Covid cases

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the shotgun trials, which were scheduled to start from March...
Read more
News

Big B undergoes cataract surgery: Reports

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Although there has been no official confirmation, unconfirmed reports have stated that Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has undergone cataract...
Read more
Sports

I-League: Litmus test for Churchill against Gokulam

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) High-flying Gokulam Kerala aim to extend their winning streak of three games when they take on unbeaten Churchill Brothers...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Shooting trials in Bhopal deferred due to surge in Covid cases

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has postponed the shotgun trials, which were scheduled to start from March...

Hockey: India thrash Germany 6-1 in first match

Rahane's lone but key contribution goes unnoticed

I-League: Mohammedan SC beat Real Kashmir 2-0, seal top 6 spot

Mary Kom, 13 other boxers leave for Spain

I-League: Relegation-threatened NEROCA face Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021