Ollie Pope added to England squad for India Tests

By IANS
Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Right-handed batsman Ollie Pope has been added to the England squad and will be available for selection for the four-Test series against India which begins Friday.

“Pope has fully recovered from a left shoulder injury sustained in August 2020 against Pakistan. The England medical team are satisfied that he is available for selection,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The 23-year-old has practised with the full England squad MA Chidambaram Stadium over the past two days, the statement added.

Pope has been under rehab but toured with the Joe Root-led side even during their recent 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka.

He has so far played 13 Tests for England in which he has scored 645 runs at an average of 37.9.

England will need to beat India in the Test series by one of the following margins: 3-0, 3-1, 4-0 to enter the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), slated to be played in June at the Lord’s, London.

On the other hand, India need to win the series by one of the following margins: 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to face New Zealand in the WTC final.

–IANS

aak/

