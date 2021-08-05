HomeWorldSports

Olympic hockey: India beat Germany 5-4 to win bronze, a medal after 41 years

By Glamsham Bureau
Olympic hockey: India beat Germany 5-4 to win bronze, a medal after 41 years
- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 5 (IANS) India defeated Germany 5-4 in a high-intensity goal fest to win the bronze medal in men’s hockey, their first medal in Olympics after a gap of 41 years.

India fought back brilliantly from a two-goal deficit to score an impressive 5-4 win that reminded its fans of the glory days when the Indians were a force to reckon with in World hockey.

- Advertisement -

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece for India while for Germany Oruz, Furk, Nicolas Whellen, and Windfeder were on target.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAfif Hossain credits Mahmudullah advice for 2nd T20I win against Australia
Next articleSuriya’s 4 movie premier deal with Amazon
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,068,116FansLike
42,929FollowersFollow
6,025FollowersFollow
57,446FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv