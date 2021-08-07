Olympics: Allyson Felix hunts down record 10th medal (lead)

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 6 (IANS) American sprinter Allyson Felix sprinted to bronze medal in 400 metres on Friday to win her 10th career Olympic medal and become the most decorated woman in track events of the quadrennial Games.

The 35-year-old, who is competing in her fifth Olympics, has now equalled fellow American Carl Lewis for being the most decorated American athlete in Olympic track & field although Lewis had won medals in the field events as well.

Allyson has six gold medals, three silver medals and one bronze. Five of her six gold medals have come in relay events.

While Allyson has won all her medals in track events, Lewis had won four of his nine gold medals in long jump, a field event.

Allyson first competed at the Games in 2004 in Athens, getting a silver in 200 metres.

She then won gold medal in 4×400 metres relay and individual silver in 200 metres at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Her best gold haul came in the 2012 London Olympic Games when she won three of them — in 200 metres, 4×100 metres and 4×400 metres.

In Rio 2016, she won two gold — 4×100 metres and 4×400 metres and an individual silver in 400 metres.

Known “chicken legs” due to her long, spindly legs among her school mates, Allyson has turned out to be one of America’s big track & field stars.

–IANS

kh/