Olympics gymnastics: Simone withdraws from team final, USA finishes 2nd

Tokyo, July 27 (IANS) American Simone Biles, the biggest name in world of gymnastics, was withdrawn from the team event final following an error on vault which led to a low score and mental health issues.

The USA team competed with only three gymnasts in the final and finished second to the team from Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” said a statement from USA Gymnastics on Tuesday.

“She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” added USA Gymnastics in the statement.

Her coach was quoted as saying in the media that she has not suffered any injury, implying that she has pulled out due to mental health issues.

Simone has to compete in individual finals too having qualified for the all-around, floor exercise, beam, vault as well as uneven bars.

The 24-year-old was supposed to execute a Yurchenko vault with two-and-a-half twists, but could perform only one-and-a-half twists. Her knees buckled on the landing although she avoided falling on the ground.

Her score of 13.766 is among the lowest she has got in years.

Simone, who won four gold medals in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, had qualified for all five individual event finals and was expecting to add six more Olympic gold medals with victories at these Games. However, now, she may have to return without any further gold.

–IANS

kh/bsk