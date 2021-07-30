Olympics hockey: India to meet Great Britain in men's quarterfinals

Adv.

Tokyo, July 30 (IANS) Eight-time champions India will take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics men’s hockey tournament on Sunday while 2004 champions Australia will meet the Netherlands in the biggest clash of the last-eight stage.

Argentina will play Germany in another quarterfinal while Belgium will meet Spain in the last quarterfinal on Sunday.

On Friday, India defeated Japan 5-3 in their final league game — their third successive win in the group stage — to finish second behind Australia, who were held 1-1 by Spain on Friday.

India had 12 points from four wins and a solitary defeat while Australia topped the pool with 13 points from four wins and a draw.

Reigning Olympic Champions Argentina secured third place in the six-team Pool A with seven points after a 4-1 win against New Zealand. Spain took the last quarterfinal spot from this Pool, finishing with five points following their draw with Australia. New Zealand and Japan finished fifth and sixth, with four and one point respectively.

In Pool B matches on Friday, Great Britain held world champions Belgium 2-2 while Germany beat the Netherlands 3-1.

Belgium thus topped the group with 13 points with Germany second with nine points. Britain ended third with eight points while the Netherlands had seven from two wins, one draw, and two losses. South Africa finished fifth while Canada finished fifth.

Quarterfinal line-up:

August 1:

6:00 am Germany v Argentina

8:30 am Australia v the Netherlands

3:00 pm Belgium v Spain

6:30 pm India v Great Britain

–IANS

bsk/qma