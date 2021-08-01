Olympics: Italian records surprise win in men's 100m race

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 1 (IANS) Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs stunned the athletics world when he pipped Fred Kerley of the United States and Andre De Grasse of Canada to win the Olympic mens 100m sprint gold medal here on Sunday. Jacobs timed 9.80 seconds, Kerley 9.84 and De Grasse 9.89.

The Italian is the first athlete to win the 100m race at Olympics after the retirement of Jamaican Usain Bolt who won the race in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 editions of the Games.

