Olympics: Rowers train hard, enjoy the sights in Games Village

Adv.

Tokyo, July 19 (IANS) The Indian rowing team had another rigorous practice session in Tokyo on Monday and later went to check out the Olympic Village.

Under the guidance of chief national coach Ismail Baig, the Indian lightweight double scull pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh made good use of the day’s only session on the pristine clean waters of Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo.

It was a hot and humid day in Tokyo on Monday and the rowers utilised the facilities of ice bath at their designated rest area to de-stress.

Adv.

In the evening, they went around the Olympic village to enjoy the sights and sounds, including the driver-less cars that are being used for transportation inside the Games Village.

Though rowing competitions will start on July 23, the Indian lightweight double scull pair will get into action on the next day with the three heats in the morning.

–IANS

Adv.

bsk/kh