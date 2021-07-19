Olympics: Spain hold Japan to draw in football warm-up

Adv.

Tokyo, July 17 (IANS) The Olympics-bound Spanish football team drew its only warm-up game 1-1 against Japan here on Saturday.

The Spanish players had to work hard for the draw after falling behind to Ritsu Doan’s thumping shot, which flashed past Unai Simon shortly before halftime, reports Xinhua.

However, the entry of FC Barcelona’s Pedro González López, known as Pedri, shortly before the hour breathed some freshness into the Spanish side and he helped set up the equaliser in the 77th minute, with Carlos Soler getting a vital touch on his shot after good work from Oscar Mingueza.

Adv.

Spain started the game well with Dani Olmo and Marcos Asensio looking lively, but neither they nor Rafa Mir opened the scoring and as the half progressed, the Japanese eased into the game, with their forwards looking to find space behind the Spanish fullbacks.

Take Kubo helped set up Doan after good work down the left as Spain began to lose control.

The Spanish looked to respond after the break, but it wasn’t until Pedri came into the game that they began to lay siege to the Japanese area, and Soler’s goal set them up before they kick off their Olympic campaign on Thursday.

Adv.

— IANS

bsk