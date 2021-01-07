World Sports

Olympics torch exhibition postponed to prevent spread of Covid-19

By IANS
Tokyo, Jan 7 (IANS) The exhibition of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics torches across the greater Tokyo area has been postponed due to the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced in a statement on Thursday that the decision has been taken to “reduce the flow of people and the further spread of Covid-19”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The torches have travelled to 14 places since November 2 and were scheduled to be exhibited on Thursday in Akiruno City. The exhibition has been postponed until January 29.

Other exhibitions may also be postponed since Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared a state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area including Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, authorising tougher measures to fight a resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

The state of emergency will be effective from Friday to February 7, with measures including urging people to stay at home and calling for restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol by 7 p.m. and close by 8 p.m.

Gyms, department stores and entertainment facilities will also be subject to shorter hours.

–IANS

rkm/arm

