Olympics: Tough draw for Mary Kom in Tokyo boxing competition

Adv.

Tokyo, July 22 (IANS) Six-time World Champion MC Mary Kom of India, who is hoping to add another medal to her bronze from London 2012, has been handed a tough draw for the Olympics boxing competition on Thursday.

Mary Kom will open her campaign with a first round clash with Dominica’s Miguelina Hernandez in the women’s 51kg category but will face a tough ask in the Round of 16 as she is likely to meet third seed and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia.

If she gets past Ingrit, the 38-year-old veteran, hoping for one last hurrah in the Olympics, is scheduled to face second seed Yuan Chang of China, the winner of the Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Jordan last year.

Adv.

Among the other Indian boxers, Amit Panghal, the top seed in men’s flyweight (51kg) has got a bye in the first round. Simranjit Kaur (women’s 60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) have got first-round byes.

Vikas Krishan will open his third campaign in the Olympics with a match against a strong opponent in Japan’s Okazawa Quincy Mensah in the middleweight (65kg) category.

If he gets past his first round opponent, Vikas, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, will meet two-time Olympic medallist Roniel Iglesias of Cuba.

Adv.

Woman boxer Pooja Rani too has also drawn a difficult opponent in Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib in the women’s 75kg (July 28). In the quarterfinal, Pooja could meet Rio Olympics bronze medallist and second seed Li Qian of China.

–IANS

bsk