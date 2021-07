Olympics: Weightlifter Hidilyn breaks Philippines' gold medal drought

Adv.

Tokyo, July 27 (IANS) Philippines weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won her country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal as she created Games record in the 55kg category here at the Tokyo International Forum, the venue of the weightlifting competition.

“Hidilyn Diaz [emoticon: flag of Philippines] has won #gold in #Weightlifting — Women’s 55kg. She becomes the first #Olympics gold medal winner to represent the Philippines and now owns two Olympic Records!,” said a tweet from Tokyo2020 Olympic Games’ official twitter handle.

Hidilyn created Olympic record in clean & jerk, lifting 127 kg and also in the total weight with 224 kg.

The 30-year-old overtook Qiuyun Liao of China on her last lift in clean and jerk to win with a total of 224 kilograms which was one more than Qiuyun.

Hidilyn had won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She had trained in Malaysia for the Tokyo Games.

