HomeWorldSports

Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar loses in final, bags silver in 57kg freestyle

By Glamsham Bureau
Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar loses in final, bags silver in 57kg freestyle
- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 5 (IANS) Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar won the silver medal in men’s freestyle 57kg after losing to Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The ROC wrestler won the bout 7-4 on points.

Ravi Kumar, who had reached the final by beating Sanayev Nurislam of Kazakhstan in the semifinal, found Uguev, a two-time World Champion, too strong and too determined to win the gold. The Russian won early points and then defended strongly, without giving Ravi Kumar many chances.

- Advertisement -

Ravi Kumar won India’s second silver medal in the Olympics after Sushil Kumar who won in 66kg freestyle in the London Olympics in 2012.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOnce Doon School goalie, Odisha CM stands tall for hockey in India
Next articleOlympic hockey: Substitute Simranjeet stars in India's bronze medal win
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,068,116FansLike
42,929FollowersFollow
6,025FollowersFollow
57,446FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv