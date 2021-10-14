Oman Cricket unveils 'Hayaa Cricket' anthem ahead of men's T20 World Cup

- Advertisement -

Muscat, Oct 13 (IANS) Oman Cricket on Wednesday unveiled its anthem song called ‘Hayaa Cricket’ ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup to be hosted in the country apart from the UAE from October 17 to November 14.

The anthem has been launched with an eye to welcome the cricketing world to the country and showcase the pride running through the nation. As a homage to the Sultante of Oman, the Hayya Cricket anthem has been released in three languages: Arabic, English and Hindi.

“Commemorating the multicultural milieu, the anthem is an echo of the emerging passion Omanis hold for the sport and the pride they feel at cementing their position in the cricketing world. It reflects the joyful welcome of a nation that is poised and ready to make their mark by hosting an event that unites countries and transcends beliefs, borders and boundaries,” said a release by Oman Cricket talking about the anthem.

“With the entire Cricket-frenzy world watching, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 is the ideal moment to unveil a spanking new anthem. #HayyaCricket isn’t just any other anthem; it bridges social, cultural, and geographical divides – bringing together the multicultural community in the country for the love of Cricket. We unite to chant #HayyaCricket for the biggest event happening in the history of Oman,” said Pankaj Khimji, Chairman of Oman Cricket.

Oman made its first appearance in the first round of the men’s T20 World Cup 2016 in India. In just its second match in the T20 World Cup, Oman secured a memorable win over Ireland in Dharamsala by two wickets, chasing down 155.

In the 2021 tournament, where they are co-hosts, Oman are in Group B of Round 1 alongside Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea. Oman will play all its matches at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat, starting from October 17 against the Papua New Guinea.

–IANS

nr/akm