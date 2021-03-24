ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Oman, UAE matches a start from scratch for India: Football coach Stimac

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India return to international football after a gap of more than a year when they face Oman in a friendly match in Dubai on Thursday and coach Igor Stimac said that the long break means that he has had to start from scratch with the team.

India’s last match was in November 2019, by which time Stimac was only six months into the job. “As a national coach, any tournament is always a start from scratch. But in this case it has been difficult, we had big plans for the past season but all plans were destroyed by the pandemic. So we start from scratch against Oman,” said Stimac in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

In addition to their match against Oman, India will also be facing the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 29. Both matches are taking place in Dubai. While captain and talisman Sunil Chhetri will not be playing the matches after testing positive for Covid-19 just a week before the team left India, Stimac has selected as many as 10 players in the 27-man squad who are yet to make their international debut. When asked about his expectations from the two games, the former Croatian centre-back said that he expects the team to play freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I expect our players to get more experience no more. We are not obsessed with the result. The players have to feel free an express themselves and not feel any pressure, getting experience is the most important thing in these matches,” said Stimac.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan, meanwhile, said that Oman and the UAE should look at India as tough opponents. India suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman in Guwahati in September 2019 in a World Cup qualifier and Jhinghan felt that it was a match they should have won. “I think Oman and UAE will also look at us as tough opponents. I think we deserved to win against Oman in Guwahati. 10-15 years ago I don’t think Oman or UAE would be wanting to play friendly with us. But that has changed now,” he said.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMeranie Gadiana Rahman addresses Postpartum Depression (PPD)
Next articleAmit Sadh’s message for fans, from Dubai
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Flu shot linked to fewer, less severe Covid cases: study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) People who received a flu shot last flu season were significantly less likely to test positive for a...
Read more
News

Ramesh Taurani tests Covid positive after 1st dose of vaccine

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Film producer Ramesh Taurani has tested positive for Covid-19. The filmmaker shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, informing...
Read more
News

Sanjay Dutt gets first shot of Covid vaccine

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has received his first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.The actor posted a picture on his...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'

Payal Dev & Yasser Desai release ‘Bepanah pyaar’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Composer-singer Payal Dev and singer Yasser Desai's first musical collaboration, titled 'Bepanah pyaar' released

Amit Sadh’s message for fans, from Dubai

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Amit Sadh addressed the fact that he has been away from social media for a while.

Oman, UAE matches a start from scratch for India: Football coach Stimac

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India return to international football after a gap of more than a year when they face Oman in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates