On a break, Indian cricketers enjoy Euro 2020, Wimbledon

London, July 9 (IANS) Stuck in England due to a one-and-a-half month long gap between the World Test Championship (WTC) final and five-Test series against England, and with no cricket practice to play until July 15, members of the Indian Test team are enjoying their three-week break watching top-level international sport. Some have picked Wimbledon while others have opted for Euro 2020.

Coach Ravi Shastri and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have posted on social media pictures from the Wimbledon, which will end on Sunday, while Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari visited the Wembley Stadium for some Euro 2020 action at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Ashwin visited the venue on Monday and posted the picture on Instagram account, saying, “Still high on tennis from yesterday” with a hashtag “dream come true”.

Coach Shastri posted on twitter a picture from the Wimbledon and wrote: “Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit [emoticon: raised hands].”

Batsman Hanuma Vihari, who has been in England even before the Indian team arrived as he had been playing in the county circuit, turned up at the Wembley Stadium for the England-Denmark semi-final on Tuesday night. “Unreal atmosphere,” he wrote along with a picture and video.

Newly-wedded Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan visited the Wembley Stadium for the other semi-final, played between Italy and Spain on Wednesday night. The two posted a picture together.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant called watching the England-Germany quarter-final earlier a ‘good experience’.

–IANS

kh/qma