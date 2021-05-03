On-field communication the key for India: Defender Nisha

Adv.

Bengaluru, May 3 (IANS) Young women’s hockey team defender Nisha feels that India could learn from the communication skills of the Argentinians and Germans to gain an edge over their rivals on the field.

“Both Argentina and Germany play very tactical hockey and the way they communicate and look for gaps to penetrate into the circle is very unique. Defending against them was not easy but at the same time, there was so much to learn from them,” said the 25-year-old.

Nisha, who was part of the India team that toured Argentina in January this year, says that playing against world No. 2 Argentina and world No. 3 Germany in their home countries had been a big confidence booster for her.

Moving forward, Nisha wants to focus on the areas the chief coach wants her to work on.

“My immediate focus is to work on the areas as advised by the coaching staff. Following the Germany tour, each of our performance was analysed and we have been told what areas we need to focus on,” said the defender who made her international debut against Uruguay in the 2019 FIH Women’s Series Finals at Hiroshima.

“With the Tokyo Olympics approaching, all players want to prove their mettle in order to find a place in the team. There is a healthy competition within the core group, which pushes each other to perform better. Personally, I want to learn as much as possible from the senior players and execute my role in the team to perfection,” said Nisha.

–IANS

akm/kh