ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

On this day, Tendulkar the opener was born

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Sachin Tendulkar testing positive on Saturday for Covid-19 has overshadowed an event that forever changed the career path of the legendary batsman on this date, 27 years ago.

On March 27, back in 1994, opener Navjot Singh Sidhu suffered a stiff neck and wasn’t available to open in the second ODI against New Zealand in Auckland.

The team management reluctantly let Tendulkar open. The right-handed batsman had volunteered to open the Indian innings to which the team think-tank initially objected as they didn’t want to lose their best batsman to new ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he opened and made a 49-ball 82 to help India chase down a 143-run target in 23.2 overs and win the match by seven wickets.

That knock cemented his place at the top of the order. He made all his 49 centuries batting as an opener.

Prior to him opening the batting, he had batted in positions from No. 3 to No. 7, scoring 1758 runs in 69 matches at an average of 30.84 with 13 half-centuries. Most of his fifties in that pre-opening period came at No. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since this day 27 years ago, when he opened an ODI innings for the first time, Tendulkar scored 15,310 runs in 340 innings as opener, averaging 48.29.

Overall, since 27 March, 1994, he made 16,668 runs in 386 innings at an average of 47.08. He batted 35 times at No. 4, nine times at No. 3 and once each at Nos. 5 and 6.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOn this day 27 years ago, Tendulkar the opener was born (Lead)
Next articleBairstow acknowledges Kohli's kind words
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

A do-or-die Olympic qualifying battle for Indian rowers: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) When the nine-member national team competes in the upcoming World Rowing Asian Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic...
Read more
Technology

Govt to widen Covid-19 vaccination drive soon: Harsh Vardhan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Amid surge in coronavirus cases, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that the Central...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates