One lakh children to be trained in football, as Kerala gears up to welcome FIFA World Cup

Thiruvanthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) Ahead of the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, the Kerala government has announced a basic football training progamme for one lakh school students across the state.

State Sports Minister V. Abdurahman announced the scheme named ‘One million goals’ which is being implemented by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and Sports Council with help from educational institutions and local self governments.

“Students aged between 10 and 12 years will be given football training as part of the ‘One Million Goal’ programme which will run from November 11 to 20. A total of 100 children each will be trained in 1,000 centres for 10 days,” said Abdurahman.

He added that those who excel in the training camps will continue to get professional training.

The campaign will be assisted by former footballers from the state who have been selected as ‘One Million Goal’ ambassadors in each of the 14 districts to lead the training programme.

The minister also pointed out that a special scheme called ‘Goal’ will be launched later wherein similar training will be provided to five lakh children.

