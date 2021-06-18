One-off women's Test: England 357/8 at lunch vs India

Adv.

Bristol, June 17 (IANS) England were 357 for eight wickets at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test against India here on Thursday.

Sophia Dunkley was batting on 66 and Anya Shrubsole was on 16. For India, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana have so far taken three wickets apiece.

Earlier, England started the day at 269/6 wickets in 92 overs.

Brief scores:

England: 357/8 wkts in 118 overs (Heather Knight 95, Tammy Beaumont 66, Sophia Dunkley 66, batting, Natalie Sciver 42, Lauren Winfield Hill 35, Anya Shrubsole 16 batting, Deepti Sharma 3/65, Sneh Rana 3/109)

