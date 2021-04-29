One or two tweaks helped: Faf after earning Orange cap

Adv.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batsman Faf du Plessis, who scored 56 off 38 balls on Wednesday against SunRisers Hyderabad to earn the Orange Cap, said a few changes to his batting this season helped him get among runs.

The former South Africa skipper leads the run-getters’ list with 270 runs in six matches at an average of 67.5. He has also maintained a good strike rate of over 140.

“I went back to try and make sure my basics were good. I looked at what was the thing I did well last year and have been doing the same this year. One or two tweaks were made from last season to this season,” said the 36-year-old batsman.

Du Plessis was a livewire on the field in Wednesday’s game, making diving stops and taking a diving catch as CSK ensured tight fielding.

“I am disappointed, haven’t been getting many catches. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) has been stealing the show, he’s the superman at the moment, but [am] happy to grab one tonight,” said the former Proteas skipper talking about the diving catch he took to get rid of Manish Pandey.

–IANS

