One with Kohli, other against; Shoaib Akhtar says Team India divided into two groups

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar expressed his shock over Team India’s poor performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup and said that there appears to be “divisions” within the side.

Akhtar’s remarks came after Virat Kohli and his brigade lost their second Group 2 match against New Zealand on Sunday by eight wickets. Speaking in a video on his Youtube channel, Akhtar said that there may be two camps within the Indian team, one of which may be against the Indian skipper.

“Why I can see that there are two camps within the team? One is with the Kohli and one against Kohli. It’s crystal clear. The team is looking divided. I don’t know why this is happening. Maybe it’s because of his last T20 World Cup as a skipper. Maybe he made wrong decisions, which is true. But he’s a great cricketer, and we have to respect him,” Akhtar said.

The former pacer further slammed Team India for their attitude against Kiwis.

“Yes, criticism is important because they played bad cricket against New Zealand and had the wrong attitude. Yesterday, after they lost the toss, everyone’s heads were down.

“They had no idea whatsoever. India, you only lost the toss by that time, not the whole match. They were just present there, and had no gameplan whatsoever.” Akhtar signed off.

The Men in Blue will next play Afghanistan in their third game of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Before the New Zealand defeat, India had faced a crushing loss in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

–IANS

cs