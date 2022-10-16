Opener's slot comes with its share of risks and rewards, but I feel really good: Finch on his poor form

Melbourne, Oct 15 (IANS) Australia T20I skipper Aaron Finch believes the opener’s slot comes with an equal share of risks and rewards, considering one has to play aggressively to get the team off to a quick start, and added that one just has to “ride the highs and lows a little bit”.

The 35-year-old Finch has been enduring a lean patch for more than a year now, which also forced him to take retirement from ODI cricket recently. However, he continues to lead the T20I side, though experts and critics are convinced he should be replaced as Australia seek to defend the T20 World Cup at home.

Asked during the World Cup Captains’ Day, a day before the start of the showpiece event, to shed light on his personal form, which has been “up and down”, Finch said the opener’s slot is a huge part of the game and one has to factor in the risks.

“Yeah, obviously it’s (opener’s slot) a huge part of the game. I think T20 cricket as an opening batter that comes with some risk and reward at times when you’re trying to be aggressive and get the team off to a quick start. But it’s not always going to go to plan. I’m okay with that. I think when you play T20 for long enough, you understand that you just ride the highs and lows a little bit,” said Finch.

Finch said he had made some technical changes in his stance which have given him confidence going into the World Cup.

“But I feel really good. There’s some technical changes and stuff that I’ve been trying to make over the last little bit. Yeah, I feel ready to go for the World Cup,” he added.

Finch expressed confidence in his squad saying there are match winners right till the last player, and the key would be for all of them to peak at the right time.

“Obviously you go into a World Cup knowing that the makeup of your 15 men is really important. It’s not just 11 players that win you a World Cup; it’s the contribution of all around. I feel as though we’ve got a really well-balanced side. We’ve got some match winners all throughout the batting lineup and with the ball, as well.

“I think it’s just about trying to peak at the right time. There’s no point getting caught up with what we should be doing or shouldn’t be doing in the lead-up to the tournament. I think it’s important that everyone within the squad knows their roles and what role they’re most likely to play throughout the tournament, and we can tweak things here and there, but there’s a really good feeling in the squad,” he added.

