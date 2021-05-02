Orange cap stays with Rahul, Purple with Harshal

Adv.

Ahmedabad, May 2 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis, who scored 50 off 28 balls moved into second position in the race for Orange cap, which given to the top run-getter at the end of the tournament.

The former Proteas skipper, who averages 64, still trails Punjab Kings skipper K.L. Rahul by 11 runs. Rahul is the current holder of the cap with 331 runs. He averages 66.2.

Delhi Capitals batting duo Shikhar Dhawan (311 runs) and Prithvi Shaw (269 runs) are third and fourth in the list.

Rohit Sharma, who scored 35, moved ahead of Sanju Samson and into fifth position with an aggregate of 250 runs.

The top five in the wicket-takers’ list remained unchanged.

RCB’s Harshal Patel continued to lead the race for Purple cap, given to the top wicket-taker at the end of the tournament. The right-arm pace bowler has 17 wickets from seven matches. He is ahead of Delhi Capitals pace bowler Avesh Khan who has 13 wickets from the same number of matches.

Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris are third and fourth with 11 wickets each. Chahar is ahead due to better average.

SunRisers Hyderabad’s Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has nine wickets from six games and is fifth in the list.

Pace bowlers Sam Curran (CSK), Pat Cummins (KKR) and Kyle Jamieson (RCB) also have nine wickets but are behind Rashid due to inferior average.

–IANS

kh/