Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India’s Saina Nehwal beat France’s Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

In another women’s singles Round of 16 match, Ira Sharma beat Bulgaria’s Mariya Mitsova 21-18, 21-13 to reach the quarter-finals. In the men’s doubles event, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila reached the quarter-finals after beating Rory Easton and Zach Russ of England in the Round of 16.

–IANS

