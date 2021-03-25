ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India’s Saina Nehwal beat France’s Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the women’s singles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 1000 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

In another women’s singles Round of 16 match, Ira Sharma beat Bulgaria’s Mariya Mitsova 21-18, 21-13 to reach the quarter-finals. In the men’s doubles event, M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila reached the quarter-finals after beating Rory Easton and Zach Russ of England in the Round of 16.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)
Next articleRahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Srikanth, Saina, Ira in quarters of Orleans Masters badminton

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 26 (IANS) India's Kidambi Srikanth in the men's category and Saina Nehwal and Ira Sharma in the women's section reached the...
Read more
Sports

Orleans Masters: Saina, Ira reach quarters (ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 to reach the women's singles quarterfinals of the Orleans...
Read more
Sports

Orleans Masters: Ashwini-Sikki reach quarters after receiving bye (Ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy reached the women's doubles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates