ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Orleans Masters: Srikanth to face Jayaram in 1st round

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Orleans (France), March 24 (IANS) Ajay Jayaram, Kiran George and Mithun Manjunath went through to the second round of the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament. Jayaram beat compatriot Alap Mishra in the first round and will now face another compatriot, top seed and former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth in the second round.

The Orleans Masters provides crucial ranking points that will be part of the qualification cycle for this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Srikanth had got a bye in his first round match. Jayaram, on the other hand, beat Mishra 19-21, 23-21, 21-16 in 53 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

George will also face a high-profile compatriot in second seed HS Prannoy after beating Dutch All England Open semi-finalist Mark Caljouw 13-21, 21-18, 22-20 in the first round. Caljouw had earlier beaten Prannoy in the first round of the Swiss Open.

Manjunath, meanwhile, beat France’s Lucas Claerbout 21-14, 21-10 and will face German Kai Schaefer in the second round.

All second round matches will be played on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women’s singles matches also start on Wednesday with fourth seed and 2012 Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal facing Ireland’s Rachael Darragh in the first round. Saina and Srikanth are chasing crucial ranking points in the tournament as they chase a spot in this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

–IANS

rkm/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill Or Rashami Desai- Whose Kashmiri look did you like the most?
Next articleVettel looking to take Aston Martin to the top in F1
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Orleans Masters: Srikanth to face Jayaram in 2nd round (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 24 (IANS) Ajay Jayaram, Kiran George and Mithun Manjunath went through to the second round of the Orleans Masters Super...
Read more
News

Vishal Bhardwaj wants to make film on Paes-Bhupathi

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj is an ardent follower of tennis, and he wants to make a film based on Leander...
Read more
Sports

Lee showed tremendous willpower to win All England: Coach Wong

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 23 (IANS) Lee Zii Jia's brilliant performance in the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships had his coach Wong...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates