Ottis Gibson quits as Bangladesh fast-bowling coach

- Advertisement -

Dhaka, Jan 13 (IANS) Ottis Gibson has decided not to renew his contract as fast-bowling coach of Bangladesh cricket team.

The 52-year-old, who completed his two-year contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) this month, is set to join Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League as an assistant and fast bowling coach with the tournament set to start on January 27.

- Advertisement -

“Ottis Gibson didn’t want to renew his contract which we accepted,” Jalal Yunus, BCB’s cricket operations committee chairman, told ESPNcricinfo.

“Local coaches will look after the fast-bowling department temporarily. We hope to replace Gibson with another foreign coach shortly,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Gibson, who replaced former South African pace bowler Charl Langeveldt, came onboard in 2020 after working as head coach of South Africa and the West Indies. He also had stints with England as a bowling coach.

His best time with Bangladesh came during the New Zealand tour this month when the fast bowlers took 13 wickets in the Mount Maunganui Test to register a historic victory over the home side.

- Advertisement -

Former West Indies pacer, Gibson, played two Tests and 15 ODIs between 1995 and 1999. He featured in 177 first-class matches where he bagged 659 wickets and scored 5604 runs.

–IANS

avn/bsk