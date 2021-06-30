Pacers, Root power England to win over SL in 1st ODI

Adv.

Chester-le-Street, June 29 (IANS) Pace bowlers Chris Woakes (4/18) and David Willey (3/44) ran through Sri Lankan batting line-up before Joe Root scored unbeaten 79 off 87 balls to help England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka were dismissed for 185 in 42.3 overs after England won the toss and elected to bowl.

The visitors, who saw three of their players suspended for bio-bubble breach a day before this game, were reduced to 46 for three. However, captain Kusal Perera (73 off 81) and Wanindu Hasaranga (54 off 65) brought them back on track.

But Hasaranga’s wicket in the 29th over with the score on 145 started a collapse during which the Sri Lankans lost five wickets for 15 runs.

England began well despite opener Liam Livingstone making only nine. Jonny Bairstow made 43 off 21 balls at the top provide a flying start. Though four wickets for 26 runs shook them but Root and Moeen Ali (28 off 57) added 91 for the fifth wicket to bring England back on track. The host reached the target in 34.5 overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 185 all out in 42.3 overs (K Perera 73, W Hasaranga 54, C Woakes 4/18, D Willey 3/44) lost to England 189/5 in 34.5 overs (J Root 79 not out, J Bairstow 43)

–IANS

kh/qma