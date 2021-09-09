Paddler Mudit Dani to play in top Danish league

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Young Indian paddler Mudit Dani is all set to participate in a top-division European League after he signed up to play for B75 Table Tennis Club in the Danish Super League.

Currently the sixth-ranked Indian in the men’s singles world rankings, Dani has earlier played in leagues in Germany and France and, now has signed a season-long contract with B75 Table Tennis Club. The league starts on Friday.

“I’m very excited as this is my first time playing in the top league in a European country. For thi’, I’d like to thank B75 for believing in me. Experience of playing in the leagues always helps players to perform better at the international level,” Dani was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal has also played in the Danish League in the past. The upcoming season of the league will see the participation of some of the top international paddlers from across the world including the Olympic Games medallist and the former World No. 8 Michael Maze of Denmark.

“There weren’t many tournaments last year due to the pandemic and now with the international circuit resuming gradually, I’m looking to get much-needed match practice while playing here. This league has some top players and I look forward to a great season with the team,” the 22-year-old Dani added.

He made his senior debut in 2018 and won his first-ever medal in the senior circuit at the US Open in 2019. Recently he played the World Table Tennis Contender in Doha and Budapest.

–IANS

bsk