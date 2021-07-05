Pak bowlers' practice in England affected by inclement weather

Adv.

Cardiff, July 5 (IANS) Despite Pakistan bowlers getting less than ideal conditions for preparation ahead of their white-ball series against England, bowling coach Waqar Younis is confident they will be ready for the challenge.

The Pakistan team — which will play three ODIs, starting with the day/night opener in Cardiff on Thursday, and three T20Is — has been in managed isolation since arrival in the United Kingdom from United Arab Emirates (UAE). Though the players were allowed to train during the isolation period, their preparations were hampered by inclement weather.

“We have been unlucky that the weather is not that good here,” said Younis, the team’s bowling coach.

“The bowlers have responded well with whatever opportunity we got. We did get some outdoor practice and bowlers have done well in that,” Waqar was quoted as saying by cricinfo website.

Pakistan also tried to play intra-squad games, but they were also impacted by weather.

The players had also faced difficulties in adjusting to the weather in United Kingdom as they had reached there from UAE, which was extremely hot.

“We’re coming over from extreme weather [in the UAE, where most of Pakistan’s squad was involved in the PSL] and it’s tough to adjust from four-over cricket (bowling spells) to 10-over cricket. But they are good bowlers and I’m pleased overall. They’re coming from hot weather so we didn’t need any long tune up.”

Pakistan’s bowling in England will be spearheaded by the experienced Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was the third highest wicket-taker in the PSL, and Hasan Ali, who has been their best fast bowler since returning to the squad earlier this year. Though these two have been in good form, there are concerns over the form of Haris

Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and spinner Shabad Khan, all of whom didn’t had a great PSL.

However, Waqar Younis has “high hopes” that his bowlers will put up a good show against England.

“We haven’t had ideal preparation, and though this is not an excuse it would have been good had there been some sun out. When you are playing for your country you are in a different outfit, it’s a different ball game. I have high hopes that Hasan, Haris and Shaheen will come good. Hasnain is bowling well and so is Faheem [Ashaf],” he added.

–IANS

bsk/kh