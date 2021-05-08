Pak cricket board completes first phase of vaccination drive

Adv.

Lahore, May 7 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday completed the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination drive in which leading cricketers across all three formats and support staff were vaccinated over a period of two months.

In the first phase, 57 male players, 13 men’s team officials and 13 National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) men and women coaches were vaccinated.

A number of franchise players and support staff besides PCB match officials involved in the February-March phase of the Pakistan Super League (three match referees and three umpires) were also vaccinated.

Adv.

The vaccination drive began on March 4 in Karachi and concluded on May 6 when eight players — who are part of Pakistan’s squad in the ongoing Test series against Zimbabwe — were given second doses in Harare.

In the next phase, the remaining domestic male cricketers, international women cricketers, age-group cricketers and support staff of the domestic, national women and age-group teams will be vaccinated. The second phase is expected to commence shortly.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, “The PCB has a duty of care towards its cricketers, especially in the ongoing pandemic, and keeping that in mind we requested the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre) for vaccines during the Pakistan Super League 6.

Adv.

“After the initial round of vaccination in Karachi, we focussed on getting the remaining members of the men’s squad, who were not involved in PSL 6, vaccinated before the tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.”

–IANS

akm/kh