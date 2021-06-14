Pak cricketers to be in 5-day quarantine before England tour

Adv.

Lahore, June 14 (IANS) The Pakistani cricket squad for the tours of England and West Indies will undergo hard quarantine as they will be under complete room isolation for five days before boarding a charter flight to Manchester on June 25.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday that the players would assemble in Lahore on June 20, “where they will stay in complete room isolation till June 25”.

“The first Covid-19 testing of these squad members will be held on June 16 in their homes. Their arrival test will be conducted on June 20 in the bio-secure bubble of Lahore. The squad members will undergo their next Covid-19 test on June 23, after which they will depart for Manchester on June 25,” said PCB in a statement.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England and five T20Is and two Test matches against West Indies.

The first ODI against England will be played at Cardiff on July 8 and the squad will leave for Barbados on July 21 after playing six white-ball games.

Pakistan will then play their first T20I against West Indies in Barbados on July 27 and their tour will end at Jamaica on August 24.

The selected cricketers playing in the Pakistan Super League will travel on a charter flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.

“The complete squad will travel to Derby from Manchester on June 25, where they will undergo 10-day isolation,” said the PCB.

–IANS

akm/qma