Pak looking to carry forward PSL momentum in England: Shadab

Derby, June 28 (IANS) Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Super League-6 (PSL-6), which concluded in Abu Dhabi recently, had given several team members the “momentum” and the “rhythm” to play competitive cricket which will help in the upcoming series against England.

The limited-overs series gets underway with the first ODI in Cardiff on July 8.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the host. The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and currently the two teams are tied on 40 points, with the host on second spot because of a better net run-rate.

“Of course, English conditions are different from UAE but PSL-6 has given us momentum and rhythm and we would like to keep this momentum going by playing some exciting and competitive cricket,” said Shadab after the team’s first practice session at the Incora Derby Cricket Ground on Monday, following seven days of quarantine here.

“If you look at our squad, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have played extraordinary innings in South Africa. Fakhar has scored two centuries in three matches, while Imam scored two half-centuries which show our opening pair is settled in this format.

“Our middle-order is strong too with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who is fresh from winning the PSL 6. Haris Sohail is back in the side having scored over 50 runs per innings in the UK,” added Shadab.

This is Pakistan’s fifth tour of England in the last six years.

–IANS

akm/kh