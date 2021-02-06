ADVERTISEMENT
Pakistan extend lead to 113 at tea after dismissing SA for 201

By IANS
Rawalpindi, Feb 6 (IANS) Pakistan extended their lead to 113 runs, reaching tea at 42 for two on the third day of the second Test against South Africa here on Saturday.

Pakistan had earlier dismissed the Proteas for 201 in 65.4 overs and gained a 71-run first innings lead. Hasan Ali took five wickets for 54 runs. The Babar Azam-led side had scored 272 in the first innings.

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock (29) failed to get past fifty for the sixth successive time in a Test innings.

The Proteas, touring Pakistan for the first time since 2007, resumed at 106 for four and lost the wicket of De Kock early with the addition of just eight more runs.

The SA skipper inside-edged a ball from Shaheen Afridi on to the stumps.

There was a half-century partnership between Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder before the latter was run out.

Hasan Ali, who was the most successful of Pakistan bowlers with four wickets, then removed George Linde for a quickfire 21-ball 21. Ali then bowled Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje to complete his fifer just after lunch.

Pakistan had won the first Test by seven wickets.

This was De Kock’s 18th innings without a century. His last ton came against India at Visakhapatnam in October, 2019.

His leadership will be reviewed by Cricket South Africa once he returns home from this tour.

Brief scores

Pakistan 272 and 42/2 vs South Africa 201 in 65.4 overs (T Bavuma 44 not out, H Ali 5/54, S Afridi 1/37, F Ashraf 1/20, N Ali 1/36)

–IANS

kh/

