Pakistan opt to bat in 2nd Test against South Africa

By IANS
Rawalpindi, Feb 4 (IANS) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in the second and final Test beginning Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan have fielded the same XI which featured in the first Test in Karachi which the hosts won by seven wickets.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have replaced Lungi Ngidi with Wiaan Mulder.

After this Test, both the teams will face each other in three T20Is to be played on February 11, 13 and 14 at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

–IANS

aak/

