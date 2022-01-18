Pakistan pacer Hasnain set to undergo test on his bowling action

- Advertisement -

Lahore, Jan 18 (IANS) Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been sent for a test on his bowling action after it was reported by umpires in the Big Bash League.

The 21-year-old, who has just finished a five-game stint with Sydney Thunder, will now undergo the test at the ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, an EspnCricinfo report said.

Hasnain made a strong impact in his debut season at the BBL. He came in as a replacement for English quick Saqib Mahmood, and took 4 for 22 in Thunder’s 53-run win over Brisbane Heat, his debut.

In his last game against Sydney Sixers, Moises Henriques was heard on the stump mic saying “nice throw mate” to Hasnain, after he bowled him a bouncer. Hasnain didn’t pick up a wicket in that game though he was economical (4-0-22-0), as the Sixers won the match by 60 runs.

In the five games he played, Hasnain conceded runs at just 6.00 per over while taking seven wickets at an average of 15.71.

The pacer was due to undergo a test on his action on January 19 in Australia, but because he was due to return to Pakistan at the end of his stint and because there is an ICC-accredited testing facility in Lahore, it was decided he would get tested there.

–IANS

avn/bsk