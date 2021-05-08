Pakistan Super League's remaining matches may be held in UAE

Adv.

Lahore, May 7 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) met virtually on Friday to discuss the hosting of the remaining 20 matches of the postponed T20 tournament, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the preferred destination.

The PSL was suspended on March 4 after seven Covid-19 cases had come to light. The PCB had immediately put the tournament, which commenced on February 20, on hold.

Last year too, three play-off ties and the final were postponed after England’s Alex Hales contracted the dreaded virus. The games were rescheduled to November and held behind closed doors, where Karachi Kings emerged champions.

Adv.

On Friday, the six franchises had a ‘360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre,’ according to a statement by the PCB.

The PCB said that UAE had emerged as a preferred venue for the remaining 20 matches.

“(Since) the Pakistan men’s national team has to depart for the United Kingdom on June 23, the PCB will use this time to work with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to check if the event can be successfully delivered (in the UAE) within the available time.

Adv.

“The PCB will work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation and visitors’ visas. PCB will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed,” the PCB said.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said that, while the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. “We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the PSL 6.”

–IANS

Adv.

akm/kh