Pakistan to tour Bangladesh in November for Tests, T20Is

Lahore, Sep 14 (IANS) Pakistan men’s cricket team will tour Bangladesh for the first time in five years to play three T20Is and two Test matches, starting November 19.

The tour will commence with the three-match T20I series in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is wrapped in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 14.

The T20Is will be followed by two Test matches, which will be a part of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be hosted at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram between November 26-30 before they return to Dhaka for the second from December 4-8, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The last time Pakistan played on Bangladesh soil, they won the two-match series by completing a win in the final Test by a mammoth 328 runs. Presently, Pakistan sit in the second position in the ICC World Test Championship standings with a win in the bag.

Bangladesh have recently done well at home, beating Australia and New Zealand in their respective white-ball cricket series.

Fixtures:

T20Is

Nov 19: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Tests

Nov 26-30: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dec 4-8: Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

–IANS

bsk