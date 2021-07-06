Pandya bowled in intra-squad game, final call yet to be made

Adv.

Colombo, July 6 (IANS) All-rounder Hardik Pandya is bowling in the nets in Sri Lanka although the decision to make him bowl in the upcoming limited-overs series will be taken by him and the Indian team management, ahead of the first ODI on July 13, said batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday.

“He has been bowling at the nets and he also bowled in the intra-squad match [on Monday]. But it is his and team management’s call how they want to go about it. But yes, he is bowling and it is a very good sign,” Yadav told media during a virtual interaction.

“Pandya bowled in the England series. During Indian Premier League (IPL), he didn’t bowl because it was the team management and Hardik’s call,” added Yadav.

Adv.

Even though Pandya didn’t bowl for Mumbai Indians during IPL, he rolled his arm over in the limited-overs games for India against England in March this year.

He bowled 17 overs in the five T20 Internationals, picking three wickets and conceding runs at 6.94 an over which was the second best on either side after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pandya also bowled in the third and final ODI against England and was quite economical, conceding runs at 5.33 in nine overs.

Adv.

“I started bowling in the IPL and my focus is on the World Cup. I want to make sure that I will be able to bowl in all the games at the T20 World Cup. I am just trying to be smart and make sure that I don’t miss that. On the bowling front, what matters is how fit I am,” Pandya had recently told Times of India Sportscast.

The 27-year-old, who has played 60 ODIs and 48 T20 Internationals, had also said the tour of Sri Lanka has come as a surprise.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/qma