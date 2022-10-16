scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldSports

Pankaj Advani among top stars to play in PSPB Inter-unit billiards and snooker

By Glamsham Bureau

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) The 25-year-old World Champion Pankaj Advani, current Asian Snooker No.2 and national champion Ishpreet Singh, top stars Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala, Sourav Kothari will be among 35-star players will be action representing their employers in the 18th PSPB Inter Unit Billiards and Snooker Tournament starting here on Sunday.

Among the other players turning out for their employers will be 2019 World 6-Reds champion Laxman Rawat, former World Team Snooker bronze medallist Brijesh Damani, and former National Billiards No.2 Dhvaj Haria.

Current Asian Snooker No.2 and National Champion Ishpreet Singh will be representing the host organisation GAIL.

The Team ONGC will be led by Advani along with his star-studded team members like Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala and Sourav Kothari.

Team IOCL will be led by former World Games gold medallist and Asian Snooker Champion, Aditya Mehta will be in action. He will be accompanied by 2019 World 6 Reds Champion Laxman Rawat, former World Team Snooker bronze medallist Brijesh Damani, and former National Billiards No.2 Dhvaj Haria.

Team BPCL has the representation of former World Masters Team Snooker champion Devendra Joshi, current World 6 Reds Champion S. Shrikrishna, World Team Cup Champion Manan Chandra, and former National 6 Reds champion Shahbaaz Adil Khan.

For the Non-Professional category events, the defending champion Arif Akhtar will be seen in action.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
PKL 9: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Gujarat Giants, record hat-trick of victories
Next article
Women's U-16 hockey league: MP academy, SAI, Odisha Naval Tata centre teams continue to win
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Kriti Sanon

Malavika Mohanan

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US