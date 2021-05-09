Pant contributes money for oxygen cylinders and beds

Adv.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has made monetary contribution to a charity for oxygen cylinders, beds and relief kits as the country reels under a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

India has witnessed over four lakh cases a day along with around 4,000 deaths and there seems to be no signs of abatement.

“The scale of despair across our country has been immense and something I have been deeply affected by. As someone who has seen personal loss up close, my heart goes out to all the families who have suffered over the past year and I pray for the souls of those who have left us,” Pant wrote in a note posted on his Twitter handle.

Adv.

“One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause of helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts,” he added.

“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 Cylinders with beds, COVID-relief kits and much more to the suffering across the country,” he wrote further.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/