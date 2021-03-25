ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Para-athletes face harrowing time after last-minute change of venue

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

By Navneet Singh

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A last-minute change of venue, from Chennai to Bangalore, for the 19th National Para Athletics Championships forced para-athletes to undergo a harrowing time. Almost all the athletes had reached Chennai for the competition that started on Wednesday, and then had to rush to Bangalore, an exercise that forced them to spend more money on travel and accommodation, besides enduring a lot of inconvenience.

With surge in new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) shifted the championships venue at the eleventh hour after the state government cancelled permission to host the four-day competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After reaching Chennai from Haryana, I was told that the venue had changed. Immediately, I rushed to Bengaluru to make hotel arrangements. I had to pay a bit more for accommodation but I didn’t have any choice at that moment,” one of the participants told IANS from Bengaluru.

Deepa Malik, a 2016 Rio Olympic medallist and PCI president, wasn’t available for a comment. She didn’t respond to text messages too.

The competition is now being organised at Kanteerava Stadium and Vidyanagar Stadium in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), too, raised concern about the lack of facilities in Bengaluru. Arrangement for wheelchair athletes and Covid-19 protocols are amongst the things lacking in Bengaluru, said athletes.

Last week, the PCI in a statement to the respective state associations had said that the national federation regretted to inform that the Tamil Nadu government had cancelled permission to conduct the event at the last minute.

“There are some problems. I hope it will be improved by Thursday,” said another competitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been brought to the notice of SAI that the facility in Bengaluru is not wheelchair-friendly and that Standard Operating Procedures for prevention of Covid-19 are not being adhered to,” SAI said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SAI said it has written to the PCI to ensure that the issues were sorted at the earliest and the competition was conducted in a safe and successful manner. “SAI has sought a report from the federation in this regard,” the SAI statement said.

–IANS

nns/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNo sir, I am a fast bowler! Prasidh Krishna
Next articleIndia improves on US chamber's International IP Index
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...
Read more
Box Office

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ makes Rs 6.4 crore on opening day

Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Godzilla vs. Kong' opened to big box-office numbers on the opening day in India, raking Rs 6.4 crore (nett) on the first day of its release.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt: Mask up people!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was not yet over
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates